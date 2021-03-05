Milestones Partners with Canadian Women's Foundation to Celebrate International Women's Day

Proceeds from all Bellinis and Spinach Dips sold on March 8th to be donated to the Canadian Women's Foundation

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - International Women's Day (IWD) is a global event that has been in existence since 1911. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Milestones, a female friendly brand that employs hundreds of women, from staff to management to senior leadership in its head office, will be celebrating International Women's Day again this year in support of the Canadian Women's Foundation, Canada's public foundation for gender equality.

Proceeds from all sales of their popular Bellinis and Spinach Dips on March 8th will be donated to The Foundation to support programs across Canada that help women and girls move themselves out of violence and poverty and into confidence and leadership.

In 2020, Milestones donated a portion of sales from particular items sold during the weekend that IWD landed on. "It was our first formal celebration of this day," said Andrea Schlingmann, long-time Milestones employee and current Vice President of Eastern Operations. "Women have always had a high affinity for our brand, and we employ a lot of great women in our organization. We felt International Women's Day was a great fit for Milestones and was something our teams could get behind. Giving our guests the opportunity to support a cause with us was well received last year, and we are excited to build on that success this year."

Gender equality continues to be a prominent social issue and it is one that Milestones believes can be greatly impacted within communities across Canada, which is why the fit with Canadian Women's Foundation is so strong. "We considered several charities, which is always a difficult process," says Jimmy duDomaine, Vice President of Marketing for Milestones. "There are so many great women's-based charities in Canada and we ultimately decided to partner with the Canadian Women's Foundation because of their national reach, focus on gender equality, ability to support programming in many of the communities our restaurants reside in and their mutual interest in partnering with us."

"International Women's Day 2021 is an important one given the pandemic's disproportionate impact on women and gender-diverse people," says Paulette Senior, President & CEO at the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Now's the time for us to rally together to support gender equality in all the ways we can. We're thrilled that this partnership will support positive impact for people and communities who need it most right now."

Milestones hopes that its concentrated efforts on one day (instead of several) leveraging two hugely popular menu items will generate a sizable donation that will impact the lives of many women across Canada. The brand hopes to create a lasting partnership that will result in the continued support of these communities and International Women's Day for years to come.

About Milestones

Milestones has been a leader in the casual dining space in Canada since 1989 by doing things a bit differently. The Milestones experience is one that is built on value, hospitality, comfort and globally inspired, delicious food, all served up in an atmosphere that is the perfect backdrop for good people and good times. A warm and approachable place for celebrating milestone occasions, enjoying Sunday morning brunch and grabbing drinks with friends during Happy Hour, Milestones satisfies every craving at the table.

About Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $130 million to fund over 2,000 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

