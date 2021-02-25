Milestones Makes a Milestone Out of Dining at Home

#MilestonesAtHome platform gives guests the tools to elevate their takeout experience from Milestones.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians are more eager than ever to enjoy their favourite restaurants, but with dining rooms closed or heavily restricted, takeout and delivery have become the go-to, and in some cases, only options.

While takeout and delivery have grown in popularity, the things they simply can't provide have also become abundantly clear, things like enticing ambiance, impeccable service and thoughtful plating; the painstakingly considered touches that make dining-out a special event.

To some degree, this has homogenized the full-service takeout space and made a lot of restaurant offerings feel the same. Until now.

To support the launch of their new online ordering system for pick-up (accessible at www.milestonesrestaurants.com ), Milestones has launched what they're calling #MilestonesAtHome, a digital resource that helps guests enjoy more of the dine-in experience at home. From tips on comfort and service, to resources like recipes and their very own in-restaurant music playlist, to conversations you can actually eavesdrop on at the "tables" next to you, Milestones' guests can now elevate their takeout experience and treat an ordinary Tuesday as anything but.

"While our food quality and signature dishes are what we pride ourselves on, the Milestones experience is made up of so much more than that," says Jimmy duDomaine, Vice President of Marketing at Milestones. "We came to realize that enjoying elements of our dine-in offering and ordering takeout are not mutually exclusive things, or at least don't have to be. So, we created a platform that gives guests the opportunity to create their own Milestones experience at home. Following test runs by our internal team, we learned that by simply putting more effort into an at-home meal with family and loved ones, you can turn any night into a memorable one."

"Now, more than ever, we all need a little excitement in our lives, something that can help us escape the familiarity of our kitchens and living rooms and basements," says Laurent Abesdris, Creative Director at Juliet Creative whose team helped develop #MilestonesAtHome. "That's why we're helping Canadians turn once familiar spaces into something new and exciting; the perfect setting for a Milestones meal."

The #MilestonesAtHome page is now live (accessible via Milestones' homepage) and being promoted via their owned channels (email, social, in-store). Guests are being encouraged to share their at-home experiences on social using #MilestonesAtHome for the chance to be featured in upcoming social content and on the #MilestonesAtHome landing page itself, where real guest photos are being featured as inspiration.

While the primary focus for Milestones continues to be elevating the dine-in experience across their 40+ locations in Canada, the #MilestonesAtHome page and new online ordering system are part of their efforts to extend the hospitality and care that Milestones staff provide every day across all guest touchpoints.

For any media inquiries, please contact:

Jimmy duDomaine

Vice President of Marketing, Milestones

[email protected]

SOURCE Milestones Grill + Bar