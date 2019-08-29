Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that members of the Milestone management team will participate in the following September investor conferences:

Citi's 14 th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Boston, MA

Annual Biotech Conference on in Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in New York, NY

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone is a Phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Etripamil is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker designed by Milestone and being developed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be administered by the patient to terminate episodes of PSVT as they occur. Milestone is actively recruiting patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial of etripamil for the treatment of PSVT. Milestone also plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in atrial fibrillation, another rapid heart rate condition, and expects to subsequently initiate an additional Phase 2 clinical trial in angina to establish proof-of-concept for the broader use of etripamil.

Contact:

David Pitts

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

david@argotpartners.com

