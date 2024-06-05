MILESTONE INTEGRATED TAPS JAMIE NORGARB AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MEDIA

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Milestone Integrated Marketing announces the strategic appointment of Jamie Norgarb as Vice President of Media, bolstering its leadership in delivering innovative media strategies. Norgarb, a seasoned media maven with nearly two decades of experience in creative and media roles, joins Milestone at a time when the agency is building upon a series of new client wins and ongoing US and Canadian expansion with influential hires across Creative, Strategy and Media.

Jamie Norgarb, VP of Media, Milestone Integrated Marketing (CNW Group/Milestone Integrated Marketing)

Before joining Milestone, Norgarb achieved significant success as vice president of strategy and client business at PHD Media Canada where she led a team of 35 and managed a diverse portfolio of Unilever brands, including Dove, Hellmann's and Olly Vitamins, among others. Prior to her tenure in Canada, Norgarb helped to build a burgeoning start-up into the #1 media agency in South Africa, culminating in its acquisition by PHD Media where she served as managing director and was honoured as Media Agency Rising Star—the number one agency leader under 40— by Financial Mail's MOST Awards in 2021.

In her new role, Norgarb will lead the media segment of Milestone's signature RISE 360 model, which integrates strategy, creative, and media to maximize brand presence and drive ROI across various platforms, including mass media, search, digital, social and shopper marketing.

"The future is bright at Milestone, and I'm thrilled to join a team that is committed to pushing the boundaries in creative and media," says Norgarb. "Building on the agency's strong foundation, I look forward to not only continuing our trajectory of innovative and impactful campaigns but also setting new benchmarks in how we connect with and serve our global portfolio of challenger brands."

Stacy Barr, Partner at Milestone Integrated, said, "Jamie is a dynamic leader – a strategic force – and the perfect addition to our team. Her comprehensive understanding of the landscape and established vendor connections, combined with her creative acumen, will elevate our media offering, reinforcing Milestone's position as a bold, insights-driven agency that delivers remarkable results."

Norgarb also serves as Co-Chair on the Agency Council of the IAB Canada, where she will continue her work representing the buy side of digital media, bringing a fresh independent agency perspective to help brands navigate the changing landscape.

ABOUT MILESTONE INTEGRATED MARKETING

Driven by their core principle: Truth Made Remarkable, Milestone is an award-winning, creative, strategy and integrated media agency. They help billion-dollar firms and cheeky challengers deliver incredible results and punch above their weight. Fiercely independent and with long-standing B2C and B2B clients, ninety percent of Milestone's clients worldwide come via referral. Creativity is your last great competitive advantage – so come be remarkable. Learn more at www.milestoneintegrated.com.

