Miles Partnership and Destinations International Unveil the Wayfinder, the First Industry-Led, Evidence-Based Framework for Destination Stewardship

SARASOTA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leading tourism organizations, including Destination Queenstown, Los Angeles Tourism and 4 Vancouver Island (4VI) are advancing the industry's stewardship commitments and capabilities by serving as prototype destinations for the newly released Wayfinder. Launching at Destinations International's 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, FL, the Wayfinder, powered by Miles Partnership, provides the first, industry-led, evidence-based framework for destination stewardship. This year's premier gathering of travel and tourism leaders underscores the critical role of destination organizations in fostering community engagement, resilience and stewardship.

Built within a tried and tested SaaS platform, the Wayfinder offers a clear path for destination organizations to create and advance stewardship strategies. The purpose-built software will transform destination management, allowing tourism organizations and stewardship consultants to streamline operations and dedicate resources to the areas that matter most to destinations and the communities they serve. With a shared interest in improving community engagement and the overall well-being of destinations, the Wayfinder's strategic partnership with Destinations International will propel industry-wide efforts to adopt a unified destination stewardship approach.

"Currently, there is no common or shared definition of what destination stewardship is, where to start, or what best practices look like," says Karin Mast, Senior Vice President of Miles Partnership. "The Wayfinder will change that. It was created by the industry, for the industry to help destination organizations define where they are now and plan for where they want to be. It's grounded in collaboration and global best practices, so tourism organizations can better balance the needs of their communities and visitors alike."

The Wayfinder gives organizations the ability to self-assess against a robust framework based on the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Destination Criteria and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Beyond economic indicators, tourism organizations have been unable to sufficiently measure or benchmark stewardship outcomes. The Wayfinder offers a visible understanding of an organization's capability across four stewardship outcomes: (1) Economic Prosperity, (2) Environmental Preservation and Ecological Balance, (3) Social Well-Being and (4) Identification and Preservation of Culture and Heritage.

The framework was created and workshopped extensively with the Global Stewardship Innovation Lab, a group of thought leaders, stewardship practitioners and researchers across the tourism sector with a diverse mix of ethnicity, culture, gender and thinking.

"This is a transformational shift in the way we approach tourism," says Adam Burke, President and CEO of Los Angeles Tourism and a contributor to the Wayfinder's Global Stewardship Innovation Lab. "We've had in-depth discussions with travel and tourism leaders about the serious challenges we're facing, and it's clear that they can only be solved through ongoing collaboration and collective impact. By adopting an industry-wide approach to destination stewardship utilizing a common, globally accepted framework, we have the power to create lasting, positive impacts for our communities for generations to come."

"We're proud to partner with the Wayfinder and share this new technology with the industry at our Annual Convention," says Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. "Effective community engagement and understanding is critical to the work we do as tourism leaders. Whether a destination is dealing with real or perceived issues of 'over tourism' or other negative community impacts, a shift in how we engage residents and local stakeholders will protect the future of destinations. Together, we can address key systemic challenges faced by destination organizations worldwide and drive the industry forward at scale."

Since the pandemic, destinations are re-evaluating how to harness the power of tourism for the benefit of both community and visitors. Miles Partnership has supported research with more than 300 destination organizations in North America and Europe that shows most residents do not feel included or involved in how tourism is developed or managed in their community, with less than 1 in 5 destination organizations reporting the contrary. Evolving social, cultural, environmental and economic priorities are compelling tourism organizations to become more engaged advocates. This requires them to expand their role—well beyond the traditional destination promotion scope of the past—to a community-centered approach.

"A focus on economic growth only, whether it be through visitor volume or 'heads on beds' is changing to now consider the impact of that growth on the community, the environment and the culture of a place," says Sarah O'Donnell, Marketing and Communications Director of Destination Queenstown. "A true destination stewardship approach encompasses your entire community, including residents, tourism businesses and a wide range of stakeholders. We're thrilled to partner with the Wayfinder. Its tools and resources are helping us identify areas of opportunity and growth."

"There's a common saying in the tourism industry that 'a great place to live is a great place to visit,'" says Anthony Everett, President and CEO of 4VI. "Yet, unfortunately, a great place to visit is not always a great place to live. As the first destination management organization to operate as a social enterprise, Vancouver Island is on a mission to ensure that travel remains a force for good by reinvesting surplus revenue into local social impact projects. With the Wayfinder, we can ground conversations with our community and key stakeholders on shared priority areas. This helps us center the needs of communities and residents in our tourism initiatives."

Once destinations are using the Wayfinder, the first sector-wide data will show trends, gaps and opportunities for how the sector can support building vibrant and flourishing communities. The Wayfinder is another example of Miles Partnership's investment in research, strategy, innovation and technology to develop solutions that empower the tourism industry.

The Wayfinder is an industry-led, evidence-based destination management framework built around a tried and tested SaaS platform, guiding destination organizations through a continuous improvement pathway that measures, monitors and improves destination stewardship capability and outcomes. The Wayfinder is transforming destination management, allowing tourism organizations to strengthen their role in stewardship and accelerate the pace of change for destinations and the communities they represent.

Miles Partnership is a strategic marketing consultancy focused exclusively on travel and tourism. The company works with more than 150 destinations, hospitality businesses and other travel industry clients worldwide to develop marketing and management strategies that amplify local experiences, boost visitation, improve community relations and increase overall economic impact.

Destinations International is the world's largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 7,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world.

