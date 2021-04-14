Mile2 Cyber Security opens office in Canada

Mile2, world's leading provider of cyber security training and certifications opens a new office in Canada Tweet this

"Canada has always been one of our strategic markets," said Ray Friedman, CEO and President of Mile2. "In fact, some of our courses were developed specifically for and in collaboration with Canada's corporate and government clients. One such role-based course is Certified Information Systems Security Officer (CISSO) that was developed for Canadian Department of Defence," Friedman added.

"We are really excited about this new international expansion of Mile2", said Rick Shore, President of Mile2 Canada. "Having worked as Mile2's partner in Canada for over 25 years I am familiar with the quality of Mile2 training products and the level of respect they have among cyber security professionals. Opening an office in Canada will help us provide more competitive pricing and better customer service to our clients.

Mile2 Degree Program for Colleges and Universities

As part of its offering in Canada, Mile2 introduces an accredited cybersecurity curriculum towards associate, baccalaureate, and graduate degree programs. The program allows colleges and universities across Canada to offer their students a comprehensive cybersecurity training program with an opportunity to receive one of Mile2's internationally recognized cybersecurity certifications. The program can be added on to the existing computer science curriculums or serve as a stand-alone cybersecurity training path.

For more information about degree program, please visit www.mile2.ca/degree-program

About Mile2

Mile2 develops cybersecurity certifications that meet the evolving needs of the Information Systems sector. Mile2 certifications are earned through our SCORM compliant exam system and are valid for three years. Mile2 offers online, self-study, and live instructor-led courses designed to provide hands-on, up-to-date knowledge.

Mile2 courseware and certifications are recognized and accredited by top U.S. and Canadian government organizations including Canadian Department of National Defence, United States Counterintelligence Agency, United States Air Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. For more information about cyber security training and certifications please visit Mile2 Canada website: www.mile2.ca.

SOURCE Mile2 Canada

For further information: Rick Shore, 1 (613)-416-8898, [email protected]

Related Links

https://mile2.ca

