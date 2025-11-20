MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Mila, the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, was honoured today to welcome Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, accompanied by Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson, and an 80-plus member Swedish business delegation that included senior leaders from Wallenberg Investments, Ericsson, Saab, and other flagship companies from Sweden's innovation ecosystem.

The visit is part of an official State programme underscoring the growing strategic partnership between Canada and Sweden in artificial intelligence (AI), trade, and investment, with both countries committed to responsible AI development that strengthens prosperity, advances scientific discovery, and addresses societal challenges.

"Welcoming Their Majesties to Mila is an extraordinary honour – one that shines a spotlight on the accelerating bonds between the innovation ecosystems of Sweden, Canada, and Quebec," said Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila. "We're bound by a shared vision: AI that is crafted responsibly, driven by purpose, and built to spark real-world impact."

Strengthening ties between both ecosystems

Mila has fostered deep ties with Swedish partners for several years, notably through collaborations with AI Sweden, the Swedish national center for applied AI, and research partnerships with AstraZeneca. Just days before Their Majesties' arrival, a Mila delegation was in Sweden meeting industry and academic leaders to broaden these ties and identify new opportunities for joint initiatives.

"AI is no longer a niche pursuit; it is becoming a foundational driver of innovation across every sector," said Hugo Larochelle, Mila's Scientific Director. "At a moment of profound global uncertainty, middle powers like Canada and Sweden have a responsibility to work together and chart a common path forward. By deepening our collaboration in AI, we can amplify our strengths, accelerate innovation, and ensure these technologies serve the public good on both sides of the Atlantic."

Showcasing research excellence and strengthening bilateral collaboration

As the world's largest academic research center for deep learning, Mila offered Their Majesties and Ministers Busch and Jonson a tour of its facilities, where they met professors, researchers, students, and entrepreneurs behind cutting-edge AI innovation. The delegation was introduced to projects in areas such as medical imaging and precision medicine, oncology, large-scale transportation optimization, and novel solutions for citizen engagement in the democratic process, and forestry – representing only a small sample of Mila's work.

The event concluded with a programme that included remarks from Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Christine Fréchette, followed by a high-level panel discussion exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral collaboration in AI. The session brought together influential leaders, including Marcus Wallenberg, Chair at Wallenberg Investments, Elena Fersman, Head of the Global AI Accelerator at Ericsson, Sam Ramadori, Co-President and Executive Director of LawZero, and Joelle Pineau, Chief AI Officer at Cohere.

The conversation addressed the strategic importance of cross-border scientific partnerships, talent development, AI safety and governance, and the growing role of AI in economic competitiveness and societal well-being.

