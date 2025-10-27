MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Yoshua Bengio, the most-cited researcher in the world and 2018 A.M. Turing Award winner, has become the first living scientist to surpass one million citations on Google Scholar , Google's search engine for scholarly literature.

Considered one of the world's leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, Bengio is the most cited computer scientist worldwide, and the most-cited living scientist across all fields by total citations.

"This Google Scholar citation count reflects the extensive impact of Professor Bengio's research in deep learning, which serves as a foundation for countless other scientific and technological advancements worldwide," said Hugo Larochelle, Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute.

"Professor Bengio reaching this important milestone is an immense source of pride for Mila, our entire community, and the Quebec and Canadian AI ecosystems more widely," said Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila - Quebec AI Institute

Professor Bengio is Full Professor of Computer Science at Université de Montreal, Co-President and Scientific Director of LawZero, as well as the Founder and Scientific Advisor of Mila and a Canada CIFAR AI Chair.

He is a Fellow of both the Royal Society of London and Canada, an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Knight of the Legion of Honor of France, a member of the UN's Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science and Technology, and chairs the International AI Safety Report.

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is the world's largest academic research center for deep learning, bringing together over 1,300 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal and funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

