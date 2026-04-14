An exceptional opportunity for STEM researchers to turn breakthroughs in science and engineering into ambitious companies.

*Applications open for the Summer 2026 cohort.



MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute invites outstanding PhD students, postdoctoral researchers, and emerging scientific founders from across Canada to apply to the Venture Scientist Bootcamp . This is a new, full-time venture-building program designed to propel researchers who possess deep Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) expertise. The program is for Canadian or Canada-based researchers who wish to fuse their current expertise with artificial intelligence (AI) and launch ambitious companies.

A new paradigm for AI-native startups

While Canada is a global leader in AI research, claiming 10% of the world's top AI researchers, only a fraction of that innovation translates into domestic economic value. Mila's new Venture Scientist Bootcamp program is designed to close this gap, transforming exceptional researchers into Venture Scientists: technology leaders who anchor innovation, talent, and capital within Canada.

The Mila Venture Scientist Bootcamp Video

This initiative bridges the gap between a scientific hypothesis and scalable, real-world impact. Mila invites STEM experts with no prior AI background to participate in the program, which is designed to help them navigate how AI can be integrated into their startups from day one to boost their chances of success.

The Rise of the Venture Scientist

Venture Scientists are expected to start the most exciting companies of our age. 82% of high growth companies have STEM CEOs, up nearly double from the last wave of such companies. Furthermore, almost 60% have at least one cofounder with a partial or completed PhD.1 The Venture Scientist Bootcamp recognizes this opportunity while responding to a growing need within Canada's innovation ecosystem: many technically exceptional researchers are already generating breakthrough ideas. What they lack is a strong pathway from lab-based insights to venture creation.

"The most disruptive founders of the coming decade will not come from business schools. They will come from labs," said Jonathan Guillemette, PhD, Venture Scientist Bootcamp Lead at Mila. "The Venture Scientist Bootcamp exists to help exceptional researchers turn deep technical truth into ambitious companies that matter on a global stage."

Program Benefits

Hosted in Montréal, at the heart of one of the world's leading AI ecosystems, the Bootcamp is built for researchers. Over four intensive months, a highly curated cohort will work full-time on venture creation through structured programming, direct coaching, and deep immersion in Mila's research and venture community.

The Bootcamp is open to researchers across science and engineering; they may join as solopreneurs or teams. The cohort will be selected to ensure close support, high standards, and a peer group operating at an exceptional level.

The Venture Scientist Bootcamp provides:

$10,000 stipend per founder (max 2 per team).

per founder (max 2 per team). Direct coaching from operators who have successfully built and scaled deep-tech ventures.

from operators who have successfully built and scaled deep-tech ventures. Access to Mila's elite network of 1,500 advanced AI researchers and global investors.

"The most important companies of the next decade will be built at the intersection of advanced AI and breakthroughs across STEM," said Stéphane Marceau, Managing Director of Mila Ventures. "From biology and materials science to robotics, energy systems, and photonics, frontier AI is beginning to redefine how breakthroughs are discovered, designed, and brought into the world. The next generation of category-defining companies will be built by founders who can fuse their deep scientific expertise with advanced AI to create entirely new capabilities."

By the end of the program, participants will have launched bold, mission-driven, AI-native and science-based companies that strengthen Canada's edge at a defining moment. The Bootcamp reflects Mila's broader ambition to help more of Canada's top scientific talent translate breakthrough research into enduring companies, made in Canada for the world.

Applications for the Summer 2026 cohort close on April 26, 2026.

Apply at: mila.quebec/en/industry/mila-ventures/venture-scientist-bootcamp .

About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world's largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning, home to a community of over 1500 members strong. Based in Montréal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec .



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1 Source: Leonis Capital, The Leonis AI 100 https://www.leoniscap.com/research/the-leonis-ai-100#insight-1-the-rise-of-the-researcher-founder-and-technical-ceos

SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute

For interview requests with Stéphane Marceau or Jonathan Guillemette, please contact: Christian Ahuet, Consultant, Public relations, Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, E. [email protected], M. 514-994-7496