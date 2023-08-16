Mila and KPI Mining Solutions announce partnership to advance AI for the mining industry

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Mila – Quebec AI Institute, the world's largest academic Deep Learning (DL) research center announces its partnership with KPI Mining Solutions whose mission is to provide significant value to the mining industry through cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software and services.

KPI Mining Solutions is developing and globally commercializing, innovative, AI-based, stochastic optimization solutions for the mining industry, providing significant increase in profitability and certainty of meeting production and revenue targets. These solutions represent a paradigm shift in mining production planning optimization.

"We are very excited to partner with Mila, a world-leading institution in AI/DL research," said Benny Cohen, President of KPI Mining Solutions. "Our underlying technologies are focused on stochastic orebody modeling and stochastic optimization. We deliver integrated simultaneous (mines to products to markets) AI + Operations Research (OR) optimization models, dealing with multiple uncertainties. Our collaboration with Mila enables us to leverage and enhance the power of AI in our software."

The strategic collaboration between Mila and KPI Mining Solutions will aim to enable the development of even more advanced DL models in combination with OR models to continuously enhance our existing and future software solutions, which are focused on the simultaneous stochastic optimization of mining complexes.

"Critical minerals play a crucial role in driving the electric vehicle transition and supporting the climate agenda and AI has proven to be an important technology in the support of Canada's Critical Mineral Strategy. With this partnership, we aim to further develop AI and ML modeling that will generate advances in mining efficiency, both reducing the environmental impact of mining and supporting Canada's strategy in this sector. We are proud to welcome KPI Mining Solutions to the Mila community," said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President of Mila.

About KPI Mining Solutions

KPI Mining Solutions provides significant value to the mining industry through cutting-edge software and services. We provide them with stochastic optimization, transforming their entire operation. Our technologies are developed in a close partnership with McGill-COSMO Stochastic Mine Planning Laboratory and its global consortium of mining companies composed of AngloGold Ashanti, Anglo American/De Beers, BHP, IAMGOLD, Kinross Gold, Newmont, and Vale. For more information, visit KPIMining.com .

KPI Mining Solutions is a division of KPI Digital. With over 21-years of a successful track-record, KPI Digital is a leading consulting firm specializing in AI, operations research, data and analytics, digital transformation, and enterprise performance management. KPI Digital has delivered projects to hundreds of satisfied customers across the world. For more information visit KPIDigital.com .

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together over 1,000 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

SOURCE KPI Mining Solutions

For further information: Lori Cohen, Vice-President, Marketing, 514-244-3981, [email protected]