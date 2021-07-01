Mikisew Group of Companies ("Mikisew Group") Announces Leadership Succession

Mikisew Group Announces Leadership Succession Tweet this

"I am very proud of the numerous achievements Mikisew Group has attained during my tenure as CEO. Over the last three years, we have managed to grow the organization significantly and established a stable and effective management team. Dan Gallagher was brought on three years ago and identified as a strong internal succession candidate. His strong leadership and operational excellence were paramount to our recent success. I am extremely excited about the future of our organization under Dan's leadership," says Edward.

Dave Tuccaro, Mikisew Group's Board Chair stated: "On behalf of Mikisew Group's Board, management, and staff we'd like to thank Edward for his invaluable contributions and leadership over the years and welcome Dan Gallagher into the role as Interim Chief Executive Officer."

"On behalf of Mikisew Cree First Nation I'd like to thank Edward for his hard work and dedication over the years at the Mikisew Group" said Chief Peter Powder. "We support Edward in his decision to retire on wish him the best with the next chapter of his life. I am confident in Dan's abilities going forward to effectively lead the organization and drive economic prosperity for the Nation."

Dan Gallagher is extremely honored to have worked alongside Edward over these last few years. "Eddie has driven incredible change in the company. As he hands over the reins, I am thankful for having the opportunity to have learned from him. It is truly an honor to take on this new role and to build on the efforts he has put in to ensure the Mikisew Group continues to be a leading Indigenous business. I am excited to lead the group into our next phase of growth" says Dan.

About Dan Gallagher

Dan Gallagher started with the Mikisew Group in May of 2018 as the VP of Operations with oversight of our wholly owned operations and was more recently was promoted into the role of Chief Operations Officer in February of 2020. Dan is a seasoned Oil and Gas leader with senior level operational experience at two of Canada's largest oil producers. Complimenting his experience with producers, Dan has also held executive level positions in the construction and services industries. Dan holds two MBA's, from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell in the US and from the Smith School of Business at Queens in Canada.

Dan is a local Fort McMurray resident. Along with his spouse Jenn, Dan has 3 daughters and two grandchildren. Together they enjoy all things outdoors including fishing, hunting, and hiking.

About the Mikisew Group of Companies

Mikisew Group of Companies ("Mikisew Group") is the Independent Economic Development arm of the Mikisew Cree First Nation. Mikisew Group is comprised of two main operating entities with a peak workforce of approximately 850 individuals (wholly owned) and ten joint venture partnerships. Collectively these entities service the Alberta oil sands in various capacities including Fleet Maintenance, Transportation, Site Services, Emergency Response, Camp and Catering, Construction, Structural Steel, Electrical and Instrumentation, Aerodrome Handling, Facilities Maintenance, Advanced NDE Technologies, Filtration products and services and more! Mikisew Group also holds multiple minority position investments in infrastructure and other related projects.

For more information, visit: www.mikisewgroup.com

SOURCE Mikisew Group of Companies

For further information: please email: [email protected]

