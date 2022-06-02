Mikisew Group acquires SmogBuster: second major acquisition in confined space service industry for Alberta-based Indigenous business group

Mikisew Group acquires SmogBuster: second acquisition in confined space industry for Alberta-based Indigenous business Tweet this

Mikisew Group CEO, Dan Gallagher, said: "SmogBuster is an established and highly reputable operator within the confined space service industry, and we're delighted to have them join the Mikisew Group family. It is an excellent fit with the traditional confined space services that Mikisew Group has provided to the oil and gas sector for more than 25 years, and an excellent fit with our recent acquisition of Impact Safety Solutions. Together, these two businesses will have a broader reach, unlock innovation, and realize significant growth synergies. Both companies will provide improved services to our customers as we harness their combined knowledge, strengths and abilities."

Gallagher added: "With this latest investment, Mikisew Group's private equity portfolio continues to grow as we execute our strategic plan. Diversification and long-term sustainability are two of our highest priorities when it comes to investments and this acquisition checks these boxes."

Since inception, SmogBuster has grown, largely through reputation, to become Canada's leading provider of confined space air quality services. About 50 percent of their revenue is derived from the oil and gas sector, while 50 percent is derived from other industries, both nationally and internationally.

Glenn Suggitt, SmogBuster's VP of Shared Services and Operations, said: "We're delighted to see SmogBuster join Mikisew Group and we are excited to have the opportunity to build strong working relationships with service providers like Impact Safety Solutions. Mikisew's directive of strategic, sustainable growth for long-term prosperity is a perfect match for our own mission and vision, and we are excited for this next phase of growth under their direction."

Jeff Strank, CEO of Impact Safety Solutions, added: "SmogBuster is a highly respected, confined space industry leader whose services perfectly complement those of Impact Safety Solutions. Mikisew Group's investment recognizes that the confined space service sector is growing and has the potential to benefit from the development of additional innovations. We very much look forward to realizing that potential together.

About Mikisew Group

Based in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Mikisew Group is the business entity of the Mikisew Cree First Nation. Since 1991, Mikisew Group has been a leading oil sands partner specializing in site services, maintenance, logistics and construction.

About SmogBuster

Established in 1991 in Edmonton, Alberta, SmogBuster is a leading provider of confined space services. Serving Canada, the United States and, recently, the United Kingdom, their primary focus is temporary ventilation services, particle filtration and climate control as well as shutdown planning, field support and rentals.

About Impact Safety Solutions

Established in 1997 in Edmonton, Alberta, Impact Safety Solutions provides the largest Remote Confined Space Monitoring (RCSM) fleet in Canada and is the only vertically-integrated provider of RCSM services in North America, with full ownership, access and control over the technology, software and hardware used in daily operations.

SOURCE Mikisew Group

