Mike Walton to Be Appointed President & CEO of Rogers Sugar and Lantic - John Holliday to Retire

MONTRÉAL, TORONTO & VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) announces today that John Holliday, President & CEO of Rogers Sugar and Lantic Inc. ("Lantic"), who has led the organization since 2015, plans to retire from the Corporation over the next few months. Mike Walton, currently Chief Operating Officer of Lantic and President of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"), will be appointed President and CEO of Rogers and Lantic effective October 4th, 2021. To ensure the best possible transition, Mr. Holliday will remain with Lantic as Strategic Advisor to the CEO until April 29, 2022 and will continue working closely with Mr. Walton over this period.

Under Mr. Holliday's leadership, Rogers Sugar made numerous operational improvements in many parts of its sugar business, diversified its activities by acquiring and integrating TMTC while adding further diversification and future growth capabilities by initiating a collaboration with Doux Matok in the development of a unique sugar-based solution to compete in the niche sugar reduction space. "We thank John Holliday for his dedication and hard work managing our business and a number of complex issues during his tenure. Looking ahead, Mike Walton's long tenure in our sugar business, his recent experience as COO and President of TMTC as well as his extensive knowledge of the food industry overall make him an excellent candidate to now lead our business forward," said Dallas Ross, Rogers Sugar Chairman of the Board.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

SOURCE Rogers Sugar

For further information: Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Lantic Inc., Tel: (514) 527-8686 ext. 3463, Website: http://www.lanticrogers.com