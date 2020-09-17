Mike Holmes Partners With Improve Canada, the Largest Home Improvement Centre in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Mike Holmes and The Holmes Group are pleased to announce an exciting partnership with IMPROVE Canada. This strategic partnership includes live-appearances at Improve with Mike Holmes, co-branded digital content, and a robust marketing campaign.

" With over one million combined followers on social media and over 100 million annual impressions we are confident this partnership will jointly offer more expertise, service and options in one location to homeowners across the GTA." - Seth Atkins, Senior Vice President, The Holmes Group

The partnership will include joint social media activities from the Holmes and Improve Canada accounts, with the goal of increased awareness and appointment bookings. The marketing campaign will consist of posts across the social media channels of Mike Holmes, Sherry Holmes, and Mike Holmes Jr., as well as Facebook Live broadcasts, Twitter Chats, and new blog content – all generated to reach a highly engaged audience.

"We, at Improve Canada, love all aspects of home construction and home improvements, by providing our customers with some of the best national and international brands under one roof. Mike and his team believe in educating the public to make the best decisions regarding their homes, so it just makes sense that we partner with one of the most dedicated and popular contractors in Canada, Mike Holmes." Oleg Chekhter

Mike Holmes will also be launching his first-ever podcast from Improve Canada (tentatively called "The Holmes On Homes podcast") in September. The Holmes team will be talking to local Designers, builders, and suppliers on essential topics that will help homeowners make better decisions regarding their home. Also, included in the marketing initiative will be the, Holmes-Improve Designer Program, which highlights local Interior Designers through various tactics.

"I'm excited about this partnership," says Mike Holmes. "What I love about IMPROVE Canada is that they have brought together builders, interior designers, lighting, HVAC, Tile and Stone, Landscaping, Flooring experts, and so much more under one roof. Personalized, one-on-one shopping provides a unique shopping experience and offers clients a wide selection of vendors and products on the market. It's a winning collaboration that will benefit everyone"

About Mike Holmes and The Holmes Group

The Holmes Group is an international brand with operations in independent media production, new-home building and home inspection, as well as expansion into product development. The Holmes Group is entirely owned by Mike Holmes and responsible for developing and managing all HOLMES branded entities, including Make it Right Productions, Holmes Approved Homes, Mike Holmes Inspections and Holmes Approved Products.

About Improve Canada

Improve is a GTA-based home improvement centre, housing over 350 businesses and is developed by Oleg Chekhter. It's 320,000 sq. ft. sprawling facility is home to kitchen, bath, flooring, appliance and furniture retailers, as well as design and construction professionals.

