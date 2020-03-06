Mike Flynn to Lead GTB Canada

DEARBORN, Mich., March 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- GTB, a global, industry-leading communications agency, announced today the appointment of Mike Flynn as President, GTB Canada.

Flynn brings 25 years of marketing acumen with extensive automotive experience across GM, FCA and Nissan.

Prior to this appointment, Flynn was SVP, group account director at Leo Burnett Detroit. There, he led the GMC account and was responsible for the brand, digital, social, CRM and all retail advertising that helped achieve record sales and brand health measures for the premium truck and SUV brand.

"We're excited to welcome Mike to GTB," said Robert Guay, global chief executive officer, GTB. "His unique combination of leadership skills, industry knowledge and passion for Ford will serve our business and our clients well."

Flynn's role is effective March 16, and he will be headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GTB

GTB is a global, industry-leading communications agency working together to provide its clients a competitive advantage by making what matters for people and for business. Founded in 2007 and part of WPP, GTB works across 6 continents with more than 50 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.gtb.com.

