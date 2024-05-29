TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In late 2022, over 300 Tamil migrants were abandoned in the South China Sea. They were promised passage to Canada by corrupt smugglers, but ended up crammed onto a failing ship with very little food or water, and no place to sleep. In the end, they got lucky and were rescued by a Japanese freighter. But many more desperate migrants are not so lucky.

Many migrants are trying to get into Canada illegally. Some are smuggled by criminals known as "coyotes", in unsafe boats or tiny containers. Some of these boats sink and the migrants drown. Some containers don't allow enough air, and the migrants suffocate.

Even if they beat the odds and arrive safely in Canada, they could fall victim to other crimes once they reach their destination. For example, they may be forced to work jobs such as drug or sex trafficking, in order to pay debts to "coyotes" who are often part of organized crime groups. These "coyotes" will take their clients' money and passports without thinking about the health and wellness of their clients. To them, this is a business and profit always wins over personal safety.

What is migrant smuggling exactly? Migrant smuggling involves helping illegal entry into Canada for someone who is not a national citizen or a resident of Canada in exchange for money. There is no guarantee that illegal migrants will be allowed to stay in Canada and they risk being sent back to their home country, losing all the money they spent to get here.

The RCMP's Federal Policing Strategic Engagement and Awareness has created an education campaign focusing on human smuggling, specifically within the Greater Toronto Area. It is important to explain to the families in Canada what risks are involved in helping a family member enter the country when they use these illegal groups or "coyotes." Our aim is to disrupt illegal Maritime human smuggling and in turn, prevent loss of life. We are asking our community to be vigilant and to call the police and report these crimes. Migrants are urged to migrate legally.

The RCMP and local police forces will be reaching out to our communities and providing information sheets explaining what to do and how to call for help if your family member is at risk.

"Canadian law enforcement works collaboratively with international partners to prevent criminal migrant smuggling operations, in particular, seaborne mass migrant ventures which pose an extraordinary risk to the safety of all involved" Liam Price, RCMP Director General for International Special Services.

Fast Facts:

Crossing the Canadian border without reporting at a port of entry is illegal and is an offence under the Customs Act . Any person committing this offence may be arrested by law enforcement.

. Any person committing this offence may be arrested by law enforcement. Migrant smugglers can be charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

. If found guilty, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All our employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This campaign demonstrates our compassion for people looking to find better opportunities in our country. Most Canadians are immigrants or descendants of immigrants who came here seeking a chance for a better life for their families. The protection of our borders is crucial to the integrity of our immigration system, which in turn, provides status refugees and legal immigrants with the opportunity to come safely to Canada and become productive members of our society and our economy.

