Mightyhum Named to Inc.'s Third Annual Power Partner Awards

Award highlights B2B partners that offer best-in-class services across all business functions and empower growth

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Inc. Business Media announced the third annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 359 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other areas of business, and included Mightyhum , the first-of-its-kind impact consultancy representing coveted category-defining brands.

All 359 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is no small feat, as thousands of companies applied to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, and only a small fraction made the list. Clearly, Mightyhum has gone to great lengths to drive successful outcomes for its customers in the SMB market," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Mightyhum Founder and CEO Russell McLeod expressed, "My goal when founding Mightyhum was to build an innovative agency like no other to meet the modern needs of business. We champion profit-with-purpose to serve that need and help grow both our client's notoriety as well as their bottom line. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside our inspiring clients, who are, like Mightyhum, paving the way in their respective industries."

Mightyhum is extremely purposeful with each brand they add to their highly selective client roster. In 2024 alone, Mightyhum added notable clients, including Roses Southwest Papers and Second Harvest, while retaining legacy clients Lunum and YWCA Chicago. From strategy and launches to finances and operations, Mightyhum builds simple, sustainable, and creative solutions to business challenges.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc.magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and is on newsstands now.

About Mightyhum

Founded in 2023 by Russell McLeod, Mightyhum is trailblazing a new category of "Impact Business Consulting" combining profit-and-purpose to drive measurable, data-driven results for growing organizations. Taking a synergistic approach, Mightyhum specializes in developing new product offerings, crafting effective go-to-market strategies, building for profitability, and streamlining operations. And while it's not a requirement, Mightyhum has a genuine passion for collaborating with purpose-driven businesses, including Ekstera, Lunum and YWCA Chicago. Learn more about Mightyhum at Mightyhum.com .

