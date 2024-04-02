TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium domestic appliance manufacturer Miele Canada is pleased to kick off its third annual Miele Forest initiative, which helps preserve and restore Canada's rich forest ecosystem. Between April 1 and June 30, 2024, every Miele dishwasher purchased in Canada directly contributes to protecting and planting trees in Canadian forests. The Miele Forest initiative brings the brand's core sustainability value to life by making an impact today and for generations to come.

Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, Vice President of Marketing, emphasizes, "At Miele, we understand that every purchase decision carries environmental implications. Through the Miele Forest initiative, we're not only offering premium appliances but also empowering our customers to make a tangible impact on forest preservation. Together, we can create a greener, more sustainable future."

To empower the Miele Forest initiative, the brand is once again partnering with LivClean, an organization dedicated to responsible business movement that supports retailers in their goals of reaching carbon neutrality. Through LivClean, along with partnerships with the Coastal First Nations Great Bear Initiative (CFN), Anew, and Carbon Farmer, Miele will support forest carbon capture by planting new trees and preserving existing old growth forests in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Since the initiative's inception in 2022, 5,682,000 kilograms of CO 2 have been offset, which is the equivalent of nearly 57,000 trees planted. These efforts amount to 175,000 years of dishwashing, eliminated emissions produced by more than 1,100 cars, offset emissions from 345 air passenger trips around Earth, and more than 2,000 acres of trees growing for one year. Upon purchasing a dishwasher from a Miele Chartered Agent, Miele Experience Centre or on miele.ca, Miele customers will have the opportunity to track their contribution and symbolically plant and name a tree in the Miele Virtual Forest.

Forests are widely recognized as a leading solution in the fight against climate change due to their unparalleled ability to capture and store carbon. Forests provide invaluable recreation and education opportunities and hold immense cultural significance. Recognizing that new trees take years to develop their carbon-absorbing capabilities, while mature forests already fulfill this crucial role, Miele Canada ensures a comprehensive approach to address both aspects of this environmental challenge.

Nelson Fresco, President and CEO of Miele Canada, adds, "The Miele Forest initiative highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability and emphasizes our responsibility to preserve and protect Canada's precious forests for generations to come."

Longevity is the ultimate form of sustainability and serves as the foundation of Miele's brand mission; Miele appliances are built to last, demonstrating an active commitment to climate change efforts. The brand's energy-efficient dishwashers are specifically powered by intelligent EcoPower technology, which ensures they use less water (a reduction of 2.4 gallons) and energy, thus reducing overall consumption.

Join Miele in their commitment to sustainability and learn more about Miele Forest by visiting Miele.ca/Forest .

Miele Company Profile

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of Immer Besser, a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances. Throughout the world, the family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of around 22,300, of which approx. 11,200 employees work in Germany. The company has its headquarters in Gütersloh in Westphalia. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance, and environmental standards. Miele's range of exceptional consumer appliances includes: vacuum cleaners, laundry systems, rotary irons, dishwashers, ranges, built-in convection/speed/steam/combi-steam ovens, cooktops, ventilation hoods, refrigeration, wine storage and coffee systems.

Miele Canada was established in 1989 with headquarters located in Vaughan Ontario.

To learn more, visit www.miele.ca or follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

