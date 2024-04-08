Midea Canada Expands Operations with Move to New 10,000 Sq. Feet Office, Reinforcing Commitment to the Canadian Market

MARKHAM, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Midea Canada, a leading global home appliance brand, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, spacious 10,000-square-foot office. This strategic move is in response to the increasing market needs and underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled support to our stakeholders in Canada.

Midea senior executives at new office launch. (CNW Group/Midea Canada)

The inauguration of the new office was graced by senior executives, including Lewis Fu, the Vice President of MIB and President of the Americas Region. Lewis, alongside the regional team – Kelly Yu, Mark Tang, Fred Xia, and Evan Guo joined the celebration of this momentous occasion.

Philip Xie, General Manager, Midea Canada, expressed his excitement about the relocation, stating, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This relocation allows us to better understand and meet their needs while fostering a collaborative environment for our team to innovate and create solutions that enhance their everyday lives."

Midea Canada has experienced remarkable growth, with significant channel and product expansions. Notably, we introduced the first Midea-branded kitchen suite in Costco, expanding our reach beyond air conditioners to enhance Canadian kitchens. With our leading market share in the freezer, room air conditioner, and microwave businesses in Canada, we are poised for rapid growth in the major appliances sector, showcasing our prowess in the marketplace.

This growth and success are a testament of our winning culture. The diligence and collaborative spirit of our team have been instrumental in our achievements, as we work seamlessly with stakeholders to achieve our shared objectives.

Lewis Fu, emphasized the company's dedication to providing consumer-centric solutions, saying, "At Midea, we strive to exceed expectations by continuously innovating and adapting to meet the evolving demands of consumers. The relocation of Midea Canada's office aligns with our mission to deliver surprisingly friendly solutions that enhance the lives of our customers."

The relocation of Midea Canada's office marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, reflecting its unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Midea Group is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Global Fortune 500 list, operating 35 production centers worldwide and employing over 166,000 individuals in over 200 countries. In 2023, Midea generated an annual revenue exceeding USD 51 billion, underscoring its position as a key player in the home appliance industry.

For further information: For more information visit www.midea.com/ca