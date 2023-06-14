Midea Canada doing its part to help our local community

MARKHAM, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Midea Canada is proud to announce that it has donated air conditioning units, vacuum cleaners and home appliances to The Open Doors, a local non-profit organization that provides support to people in need. The Open Door provides critical support to individuals and families in the Mississauga area who are going through difficult times, such as homelessness, critical illness, unemployment, and more. The organization offers a wide range of services, including meals, clothing, and other essentials, to help those in need get back on their feet.

"We are thrilled to be able to support The Open Door in its mission to help people in our community, as a Global brand and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies we are committed to making everyone feel comfortable at home," said Philip Xie, General Manager of Midea Canada. "We believe that everyone deserves access to basic necessities, and we are honoured to be able to contribute to the important work that The Open Door is doing."

Midea Canada is committed to supporting organizations that make a difference. The donation of the air conditioning units and other items is just one example of Midea Canada's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community. By donating products like toasters and microwaves we are helping to ensure that everyone in the community has access to basic necessities and support. The company is dedicated to supporting local organizations that are making a positive difference in the lives of people in our communities.

"We are so grateful to Midea Canada for their generous donation," said the Executive Director of The Open Door. "These air conditioning units and home appliances will make a huge difference for the people we serve. We appreciate Midea Canada's support and commitment to helping those in need."

For more information about Midea Canada's products and community outreach initiatives, visit midea.com/ca.

SOURCE Midea Canada