Middlesex County makes the shift to digital procurement using bids&tenders

Suppliers looking to do business with Middlesex County can register with bids&tenders to receive automatic notifications, review opportunities and submit responses to requests for information (RFI), request for quotations (RFQ), request for proposals (RFP) and request for tenders (RFT). bids&tenders helps suppliers in the digital procurement process by guiding them through their submission, ensuring all information is complete and compliant before accepting their response.

Once registered, suppliers can view the procurement opportunities posted by Middlesex County as well as those from hundreds of other municipalities and public sector organizations.

About bids&tenders

Developed and operated by eSolutionsGroup, a division of GHD Digital, bids&tenders is a leading digital procurement platform that connects buyers and suppliers through an online marketplace across a variety of geographic regions, sectors and industries. With more than 3,500 buyers, 115,000 suppliers and 150,000 bid submissions per year, bids&tenders makes it easy for buyers to post, receive, evaluate and award bids, create and manage contracts, and evaluate supplier performance. The bids&tenders platform simplifies the bid submission process for suppliers through an intuitive, seamless user interface that enables compliant bids every time.

About Middlesex County

Middlesex County is located in the heart of Southwestern Ontario and is a rapidly growing region. A large County with a predominantly rural landscape, Middlesex is home to approximately 70,000 residents, and is composed of eight municipalities, including Strathroy-Caradoc, Middlesex Centre, Thames Centre, North Middlesex, Southwest Middlesex, Lucan Biddulph, Adelaide Metcalfe and Newbury.

