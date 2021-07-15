Microsoft Canada recognizes Bulletproof as the winner of the 2021 Security Impact Award

Canadian honor follows global nod as winner of the 2021 Security Microsoft Partner of the Year

FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bulletproof is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Security Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"This past week will easily go down in the Bulletproof history books as the most exciting, humbling, and validating all in one," said Bulletproof CEO, Chris Johnston. "To be recognized globally with the Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award and Microsoft Canada's Security Impact Award in a single year is beyond our wildest expectations. It is an honor for me to be part of the Bulletproof team; working with these amazing humans every day is a gift. Additionally, neither the national nor the global recognition we've received this year would have been possible without the tremendous support and collaboration of the amazing team at Microsoft Canada!"

The Security Impact Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions based on Microsoft Security, Compliance and Identity capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

"This new solution provides full endpoint support through Bulletproof's managed services", said Walter Coleman, Group Lead: Information Technology with Trevali Mining Corporation. "They continuously monitor all our firewall information; all the traffic and activity happening on an environment. And they have the ability to immediately triage and segregate affected environments and areas, as well as threats and incidents related to specific user identity or user activity. What that allowed my local teams to do is focus on adding value to the business and other areas. Seeing the backing that Microsoft gives Bulletproof in providing the solutions to us makes me confident that our investment and partnership with Bulletproof was the right choice."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021 as part of Microsoft's second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize Bulletproof as this year's recipient of the Security Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption."

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Named global 2021 Security Microsoft Partner of the Year and Microsoft Canada's 2021 Security Impact Award winner, as well as Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace in 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

