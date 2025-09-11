Bulletproof Named MISA BC Associate Partner of the Year -- Accelerating Safer, Simpler IT for Municipalities

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Bulletproof has been named the 2025 Associate Partner of the Year by the Municipal Information Systems Association of British Columbia (MISA BC), recognizing their deep commitment to advancing municipal technology and supporting the evolving needs of local governments across the province.

MISA BC evaluates partners on their contribution to municipal IT. Over the past year, Bulletproof has helped BC municipalities:

MISA BC Associate Partner of the Year Winner 2025 (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company)

Deepening partnerships with through dedicated municipal success teams and executive security briefings.

with through dedicated municipal success teams and executive security briefings. Delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions including 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, & response, cloud services, data protection & compliance, and operational technology.

including 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, & response, cloud services, data protection & compliance, and operational technology. Driving broader adoption of secure, modern technology with pragmatic roadmaps to Microsoft 365 E5 and Zero Trust.

with pragmatic roadmaps to Microsoft 365 E5 and Zero Trust. Enabling more efficient and collaborative municipal operations via policy modernization, governance frameworks, and incident preparedness.

"Bulletproof's work with the City of Victoria and their active role in the MISA community demonstrates how strong partnerships and innovative approaches can truly advance municipal IT resilience," said Jason Birch, MISA BC Executive member. "We are delighted to honour them with this year's Associate Partner Award."

Helping Municipalities Secure, Comply, and Modernize

Municipal leaders face growing cybersecurity threats, compliance challenges, and aging IT infrastructure. Bulletproof goes beyond technology. They deliver strategic, practical, scalable solutions backed by decades of public sector experience. Results include tighter identity controls, clearer governance, faster audit cycles, and fewer business disruptions.

Strengthen cybersecurity posture with 24/7 threat monitoring, policy governance, and incident response

Modernize policies and governance to meet current regulatory and operational standards

Maximize their Microsoft investments through seamless integration and expert guidance

Build long-term, strategic programs that move beyond tool deployment to deliver real outcomes

A Proven Public Sector Partner

As a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner with 20+ years supporting municipalities and public sector clients, with specializations in Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Data Security, and Identity & Access Management. Recognition includes Microsoft Global Security Partner of the Year (2021) and Security Trailblazer (2024), and membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) —demonstrating the depth needed for municipal reality. What truly sets Bulletproof apart is their full-spectrum, collaborative approach. They don't just implement tools, they partner with clients to build resilient security programs, improve operational efficiency, and encourage sharing of knowledge across the industry.

"We are honored to be named MISA BC's Associate Partner of the Year for 2025. This award reflects our entire team's passion, dedication, and commitment to helping municipalities across British Columbia and North America operate more securely," said Steven Burns, President & CEO, Bulletproof.

"We're especially grateful to our municipal partners who continue to trust us with their most critical IT and security challenges. Your collaboration drives our innovation and fuels our purpose. To the entire Bulletproof team, thank you for consistently delivering excellence and for putting our mission into action every day. We look forward to continuing to support municipalities in building stronger, safer communities together."

Ready to strengthen security and simplify operations? Let's talk about how Bulletproof can help your team build a secure, compliant, and efficient digital future. Contact Us Today!

About MISA BC

MISA BC is the collective and recognized British Columbia voice for local government information and communications technology. Their mission is to promote innovative, efficient and effective local government through the application of information and communications technology. They join MISA Prairies, MISA Ontario, RIMQ (Quebec) and MISA Atlantic as sister organisations, under the umbrella of MISA/ASIM Canada.

About Bulletproof

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof brings decades of expertise in IT, security, and compliance. Serving industries of all sizes, Bulletproof leverages its extensive experience to mitigate risk and enhance client processes, systems, and business infrastructure.

Named 2024 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security Trailblazer and Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 winner for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions. Bulletproof is a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure and specializations in Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Data Security and Identity & Access Management. Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

For more information on Bulletproof, visit our website and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

Media Contact: Mary Jo McLean, Marketing Director, E: [email protected], P: 910.650.5371