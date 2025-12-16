Bulletproof Achieves Fortinet Expert Partner Status and Expands Specializations

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bulletproof today announced it has advanced to Fortinet Expert Partner, the highest tier in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program. This achievement reflects Bulletproof's deep technical expertise, proven customer success, and commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions across North America.

In addition to this new designation, Bulletproof now holds three Fortinet specializations:

Fortinet Expert Partner Status, Bulletproof (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company)

Operational Technology (OT) Specialization: Bulletproof is 1 of 8 partners in Canada and the only partner in Atlantic Canada

Bulletproof is 1 of 8 partners in Canada and the only partner in Atlantic Canada Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Specialization: Bulletproof is 1 of 9 partners in Canada and the only partner in Atlantic Canada

Bulletproof is 1 of 9 partners in Canada and the only partner in Atlantic Canada Cloud Security Specialization: Bulletproof is 1 of 6 partners in Canada and the only partner in Atlantic Canada

Achieving Fortinet Expert Partner status is more than a badge--it's a strategic advantage for organizations seeking best-in-class cybersecurity. Here's what it means for Bulletproofs customers:

Highest level of recognition: Expert status is the top tier in Fortinet's Engage Partner Program, reserved for partners with proven technical depth, advanced certifications, and a track record of delivering measurable outcomes. This ensures customers work with a partner trusted by Fortinet at the highest level.

Expert status is the top tier in Fortinet's Engage Partner Program, reserved for partners with proven technical depth, advanced certifications, and a track record of delivering measurable outcomes. This ensures customers work with a partner trusted by Fortinet at the highest level. Comprehensive security coverage: Bulletproofs expertise spans OT , SASE , and Cloud Security , enabling them to protect critical infrastructure, hybrid networks, and cloud environments under one unified approach.

Bulletproofs expertise spans , , and , enabling them to protect critical infrastructure, hybrid networks, and cloud environments under one unified approach. Accelerated transformation: With advanced design and deployment capabilities, customers benefit from faster implementation of Fortinet solutions, optimized architectures, and reduced complexity--helping them achieve security and compliance goals without slowing innovation.

With advanced design and deployment capabilities, customers benefit from faster implementation of Fortinet solutions, optimized architectures, and reduced complexity--helping them achieve security and compliance goals without slowing innovation. Proven customer success: Expert designation reflects real-world performance. Our team has delivered projects that reduce mean time to detect and respond, consolidate security tools, and lower total cost of ownership--all while improving resilience against evolving threats.

Expert designation reflects real-world performance. Our team has delivered projects that reduce mean time to detect and respond, consolidate security tools, and lower total cost of ownership--all while improving resilience against evolving threats. Future-ready partnership: As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Bulletproof's alignment with Fortinet ensures customers gain access to cutting-edge technologies, ongoing innovation, and a partner committed to continuous improvement.

"Achieving Expert Partner status is a significant milestone," said Steve Burns, Bulletproof President and CEO. "It underscores our dedication to helping organizations operate securely and confidently while leveraging Fortinet's industry-leading technologies."

Availability

Bulletproof's Fortinet-aligned services are available immediately across North America. For more information, visit bulletproofsi.com.

About Bulletproof, a GLI Company

Bulletproof, a GLI company, is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence.

For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments.

Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes. Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

Media Contact: Mary Jo McLean, Marketing Director, Bulletproof, 1-910-650-5371, [email protected]