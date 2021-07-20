Microsoft Canada recognizes Adastra as winner of the 2021 Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Data Platform Modernization Impact Awards

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Adastra, a global leader in Data Management and Analytics, is proud to announce that it has won three 2021 Microsoft Canada Impact Awards: the Analytics Impact Award, Artificial Intelligence Impact Award, and Data Platform Modernization Impact Award. This was Adastra's 3rd year in a row being recognized as an award recipient for their cloud-based solutions. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being recognized as Microsoft's Analytics, AI, and Data Platform Modernization Impact Awards recipient is a true testament to our long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and Adastra's ability to deliver transformative, forward-looking solutions for customers across industries," said Darren Edery, Chief Executive Officer, Adastra Corporation. "Together, the technology innovation of the Azure platform and the unmatched expertise of our people have enabled us to deliver essential solutions to help our clients innovate, adapt, and become more resilient in the face of the ever-changing business landscape."

In addition to being recognized as Microsoft Canada's 2021 Analytics, AI, and Data Platform Modernization Impact Award Winner, Adastra was recognized as a finalist for both the Canadian Azure Migration and Co-sell Impact Awards as well as the Global Inspire Analytics Partner of the year award.

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021, as part of Microsoft's second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

During a year of unprecedented challenges, which has threatened business resiliency as well as the health and livelihood of Canadians, Adastra helped SMB's and Enterprises alike drive growth and innovation with modern Cloud solutions. By bringing data to the forefront of their strategy and democratizing insights, Adastra helped their clients address the pressures caused by the pandemic and deliver strategic value ranging from improved transparency and reporting, operational efficiency, cost savings, and more.

With a set of best practices, accelerators, and a standardized reference architecture, Adastra was able to streamline implementations and deliver customer-centric modernized platforms to meet future challenges.

As well as delivering client innovation, Adastra collaborated closely with Microsoft in support of the continued development of their AI & Analytics engine and their emerging unified data governance platform through product team and early adopter enablement, as well as go-to-market efforts.

"We are pleased to recognize Adastra as this year's recipient of the Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Platform Modernization Impact Awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption."

As the demand for Cloud-driven innovation reaches an unprecedented height and Microsoft takes the number one cloud market share position in Canada, Adastra is pleased to be recognized in categories that not only reflect their core offerings but resonate deeply with existing and prospective customers.

With an unmatched relationship, built on integrity, trust, and a common focus on client success, Adastra looks forward to continuing to work together with Microsoft throughout FY22 to champion innovation and influence long-lasting value on Azure.

