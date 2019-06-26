MicroSintesis Announces $16.4M Investment to Fund International Expansion and Material R&D Pipeline

Investment in the company's microbiome platform will propel the global launch of breakthrough products for livestock, companion animal and human health

CHARLOTTETOWN, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - MicroSintesis , a life science company focused on developing proprietary microbiome therapies today, at the Vet Health Global meeting in PEI, announced the closure of a $16.4 million minority investment from Toronto-based Northern Private Capital (NPC), an investment vehicle of CFFI Ventures, a company controlled by John Risley. The funding will be used to scale-up production of the company's products and build out the company's research capabilities and platform to deliver a new generation of microbiome products dedicated to improving livestock, companion animal, and human health.

Working in one of the newest areas of research, metabolites being produced by probiotics, MicroSintesis has identified a unique set of signal molecules that are part of the microbiome's own communication system and responsible for regulating its bacteria population. Using patented formulations of these molecules, the company has been able to shift bacterial populations in the gut from unhealthy to healthy to deliver a new generation of health products for the future.

The Company's research has been substantiated through 11 published papers, three clinical studies and more than 100 case studies. Over the past few years, it has built an impressive patent portfolio and a suite of proprietary assays for assessing its molecules' impact. To date, it has a library of over 50 probiotic production strains and has developed a proprietary process optimized for this next generation of postbiotic and probiotic products.

"We are delighted to be partnering with NPC and John," says Hannah McIver, CEO of MicroSintesis. "With the cost of fighting antibiotic resistance now reaching into the billions, we rapidly need a proven solution directed at preserving antibiotics for the future. By partnering with NPC and a successful entrepreneur like John, we now have the funding and the support to grow our company into a global business. Our current technology is just the beginning of what we believe will be a new era of microbiome products and one where MicroSintesis wants to be a leader."

In 2018, MicroSintesis launched commercial products for both the companion animal and livestock markets in Canada. The company's Ygia brand for cats and dogs is carried in a growing number of veterinary clinics across Canada and its Nuvio brand for pigs and chickens is sold in six provinces across the country. To date, Microsintesis' products have been used in over 2 million animals.

"We are very excited to partner with Hannah and her team as they deliver products that reduce the use of antibiotics and become leaders in the production of postbiotics for animal and human health," says Andrew Lapham, CEO of NPC. "This is a very large, global market, and we believe MicroSintesis has a technology platform capable of delivering multiple products in the coming years to capitalize on this significant and sizeable opportunity first in the area of animal health and soon to follow in human health."

MicroSintesis is a new life sciences company, and one of the only dedicated postbiotic company focused on researching and understanding the microbiome communication system. The company has harnessed metabolites produced by probiotics to stand at the forefront of new bio-technologies that fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria, reduce antibiotic use and support the health, wellness and welfare of animals and humans. To learn more visit www.microsintesis.com .

Based in Toronto, Northern Private Capital focuses on full and partial control equity investments in North America and the United Kingdom. NPC invests in growth companies with great management and proven, proprietary technology across a range of industries. NPC is currently investing out of Northern Private Capital Fund I Limited Partnership and is an investment vehicle of CFFI Ventures, a company controlled by John Risley.

