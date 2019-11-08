Microquest's EMR Now Supports PrescribeIT®

EDMONTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Microquest announced today the integration of the e-prescribing service PrescribeIT ® into its electronic medical record Healthquest.

PrescribeIT® is a national e-prescribing service developed by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), which enables prescribers to safely and conveniently transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice.

Microquest is the second EMR company in Alberta to integrate PrescribeIT® into its electronic medical record solution. Two physicians at the Campbell Clinic Coaldale, part of the Chinook Primary Care Network, were the first prescribers to experience the benefits of PrescribeIT® by sending electronic prescriptions directly from their Healthquest EMR to the Good Health Dispensary PharmaChoice in Coaldale.

"PrescribeIT® is a much safer and more secure alternative to giving a patient a paper prescription or faxing it to the pharmacy," said Jeffrey Steed, family physician from Campbell Clinic Coaldale. "My patients also love it because their medication is ready to pick up when they get to the pharmacy."

PrescribeIT® will be made available to more than 1,300 physicians using Healthquest at more than 300 clinics across Alberta.

"We are very excited that our collaboration with Microquest is bringing the benefits of e-prescribing to more prescribers in Alberta," said Michael Green, President and CEO, Infoway. "PrescribeIT® makes prescribing safer, more secure, easier and more convenient by eliminating the use of paper and faxed prescriptions."

"The Alberta physicians who are using our Healthquest EMR will benefit tremendously from being able to send prescriptions directly to their patient's pharmacy of choice," said Brandon Blanck, Vice President and COO, Microquest. "PrescribeIT® will improve their workflow and their ability to provide patient care, so we look forward to rolling it out across the province."

Healthquest is the fourth EMR to successfully integrate PrescribeIT®. In addition to Alberta, PrescribeIT® is operating in Ontario and New Brunswick, and agreements are in place with seven other jurisdictions.

About Microquest

Microquest was founded in 1993 with the vision of equipping health care professionals with the software tools they need. From its office in Edmonton, Alberta, it provides Healthquest, electronic medical record software, and dr2dr, secure messaging system, to clients across Canada. Learn more at https://www.microquest.ca/ .

About Healthquest

With the click of a button, Healthquest puts patient health information, billing and appointment scheduling at your fingertips – organized, accessible, shareable, and secure. Designed and developed for today's modern medical practice, Healthquest simplifies processes, making it easy to organize, plan, and make decisions with confidence. Learn more at https://www.microquest.ca/products-services/healthquest/ .

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. Learn more at www.prescribeit.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Learn more at www.infoway.ca.

