Micron Waste's Subsidiary starts to Manufacture Made in Canada Face Masks pursuant to its Medical Device Establishment License

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM), (Frankfurt: 7FM2), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), a manufacturer of personal protective equipment in Canada, has received and installed its 3-ply mask-manufacturing machine and associated equipment.

The Company, through Micron Technologies, will manufacture face masks pursuant to its Medical Device Establishment License ("MDEL") from Health Canada. The MDEL permits Micron Technologies to manufacture Class I products, which include face masks, at the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia. The MDEL is issued by the Minister of Health in accordance with the Medical Device Regulations of the Food and Drugs Act.

The Company has also received its N95 mask-manufacturing machine and expects production to begin in early October. Additionally, the Company plans to send N95 mask samples to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for certification to be able to sell medical grade N95 masks.

The MDEL approval represents a strategic milestone for Micron. Mr. Kal Malhi, CEO of Micron states, "We believe that the supply of face masks will remain constrained as governments and corporations mandate masks be worn in public spaces, the workplace, and in educational centres."

Parties interested in purchasing Micron's made in Canada masks are urged to contact: Milan, Corporate Development, at [email protected].

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is a well-financed industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility based in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through Micron Technologies, is also developing capacity to manufacture made in Canada face masks.

Additional Information

The Company also announces that it has entered into an arm's length agreement with Atkien Check AG ("Atkien"), a leading German investor-marketing firm, for shareholder communication and marketing services. Atkien will be retained for a period of three months and will receive a cash fee of €50,000. No shares, options or warrants will be paid to Atkien.

For further information: Kal Malhi, CEO, [email protected]

