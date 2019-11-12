Micron Waste Reports Notice of Legal Dispute

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, Frankfurt: 7FM2), announced today an ongoing civil dispute. On October 29, 2019, Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron") filed a response to civil claim in defense of a claim brought by a former employee, Surjit (Surj) Uppal, of Ladner, B.C. for alleged wrongful dismissal. Pursuant to the claim, Mr. Uppal is seeking damages for wrongful dismissal, damages for breach of contract, special damages for out-of-pocket expenses, pre and post-judgement interest on any amounts awarded as damages, and costs.

Mr. Uppal was employed by Micron as Vice President of Business Development for approximately 10 months, and was provided with adequate notice, and paid all entitlements due and owing to him under applicable contract and legislation. Inclusive of his damages Mr. Uppal is claiming he is entitled to receive a six (6) month notice period, and all amounts that would have been due and owing to him during such notice period, together with stock options that would have vested during that period.

Micron is defending the claim, and unequivocally that Mr. Uppal was given appropriate notice of termination of his contract, and paid all entitlements due and owing to him in accordance with the terms of the employment contract and applicable legislation.

On behalf of the Board,

Kal Malhi

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is a leading green technology company that focuses on developing waste treatment solutions for organic waste and specialized waste streams including cannabis cultivation waste. Micron is a public company with listings on the CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, and in Frankfurt: 7FM2. Please visit www.micronwaste.com for further information.

For further information: Kal Malhi, info@micronwaste.com

