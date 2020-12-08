Micron Technologies Registers with the United States Food and Drug Administration, Applauds President Elect Biden's Call for Mask Wearing, and Initiates Third Manufacturing Shift

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM, Frankfurt: 7FM2), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), a manufacturer of personal protective equipment in Canada, registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "US FDA") on June 27, 2020.

Owners and operators of facilities that manufacture or distribute medical devices intended for use in the United States are required to be registered with the US FDA. Micron Technologies has registered as both a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices.

The US FDA further requires the registration of each device that is manufactured and distributed by an owner or operator. Micron Technologies' Model F2100 3-ply Face Mask has been registered with the product classification "Face Mask (Except N95 Respirator) For General Public/Healthcare Personnel Per lie Guidance" and its Model F2100-3 3-ply Surgical Face Mask has been registered with the product classification "Mask, Surgical."

Registration with the US FDA is a significant milestone for Micron Technologies as it enables Micron Technologies to sell its medical devices in the United States.

President Elect Biden Calls for Increased Mask Wearing as US Covid-19 Cases Tops 14 Million

The United States is shattering its Covid-19 records with daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations reaching new highs. According to CNN, President Elect Biden, when he takes the oath of office in January, will make "an appeal for every American to wear a mask for his first, symbolic 100 days in office." President Elect Biden told CNN "Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction."

Micron Technologies applauds President Elect Biden's call for Americans to wear masks throughout his first 100 days in office.

Micron Technologies is currently fully sold out and has initiated a third manufacturing shift to meet increasing demand.

Parties interested in working with Micron Technologies or purchasing their medical grade certified face masks are asked to visit www.micronti.com or to contact Milan, Corporate Development, at [email protected].

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Kal Malhi, CEO, 604-805-4602, [email protected]

