Micro Logic Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

Micro Logic to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

QUÉBEC CITY, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Micro Logic today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for the Canadian market to help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. Micro Logic will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

Micro Logic will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to this portfolio of services, helping organizations modernize infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. Micro Logic intends to support the new license portability feature of VCF in its Cirrus sovereign cloud offering, which will put into place a flexible hybrid cloud experience for customers.

"As a Pinnacle partner, Micro Logic's expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey," said Ahmar Mohamed, vice president, partners, managed services, and solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. "The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance."

"We're extremely proud to confirm this partnership," said Stéphane Garneau, President and CEO of Micro Logic. "After becoming a VMware Cloud Provider partner over a decade ago and receiving the sovereign cloud designation in 2022, we're celebrating another accomplishment as we become a VCSP Pinnacle Partner."

"This recognition from a global leader confirms the value of Cirrus cloud and validates our plan to continue rolling out Cirrus across the country," said Philippe Bédard, Vice-President, Cirrus Cloud at Micro Logic.

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About Micro Logic

Micro Logic is a Canadian leader in digital transformation and one of the largest IT solutions providers in Canada for over 40 years. Its flagship product, Cirrus, is a world-class sovereign cloud offering unparalleled data security under Canadian laws and regulations.

SOURCE Micro Logic

For further information: Mélanie DesRosiers, Communications Officer, [email protected], Office: 514-317-1745 #548, Cell: 514-778-3917, www.micrologic.ca