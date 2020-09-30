Michigan Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to Diamond Game--a Pollard Banknote Company

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Diamond Game, has received a two-year contract extension from the Michigan Lottery (the "Lottery") for its Charitable Game Ticket Vending Machines. As a result, the Diamond Game contract will be extended through September 10, 2022.

Diamond Game has been a supplier of Charitable Game Ticket Vending Machines since 2015. The program is operated by the Michigan Lottery's Charitable Gaming Division, and it's been a great fit for the Lottery's charitable locations.

"We are pleased to be extending our agreement with the Michigan Lottery and are confident that our product will bring continued success generating additional revenues for non-profit organizations," said Bill Breslo, President, Diamond Game. "We are excited to enter our fifth year of the program and look forward to continued collaboration with the Lottery to help achieve its objectives."

About Diamond Game

Diamond Game designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for various public gaming and charity gaming markets. With over 25 years of experience, Diamond Game has built a reputation for innovative products and services, offering a suite of products that deliver on the promise of generating new retail channels and more money for good causes. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California and service facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, Jefferson City, Missouri and Boise, Idaho. For more information on Diamond Game, visit www.diamondgame.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

