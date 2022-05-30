Michelle Mearns named Vice President of Programming and Operations for SiriusXM Canada

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is pleased to announce that Michelle Mearns has joined as Vice President of Programming and Operations, reporting to CEO Mark Redmond. She will be responsible for the development and production of all Canadian programming as well as technical operations.

"Michelle is a respected leader in the industry and is going to bring an experienced and fresh perspective to our business," said Redmond. "We're very excited to welcome her to the team to lead the charge as our content offering continues to grow and evolve."

With over 20 years of experience in Streaming, Podcasts, Digital Marketing and Partnership Development in music and entertainment, Michelle joins SiriusXM from Apple (Canada), where she led strategic partnerships, content marketing and played a significant role in the launch of Apple Music in Canada. She has developed growth initiatives, strategy and content marketing for all Apple Services brands, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Books and Apple Podcasts. Before joining Apple, Michelle led all marketing and communications activity for both Twitter Canada and Facebook Canada. Prior to that, she was the marketing and communications lead for CBC Music, and worked on promoting artists as part of Universal Music Canada's Island/Def Jam division.

"After honing my experience across music and entertainment, I'm excited for the opportunity to develop the Canadian programming strategy for SiriusXM," said Mearns. "The company has an inspiring vision for the future, a strong business model and an established management team that I'm thrilled to join."

Mearns joins as John Lewis, Senior Vice President, Programming and Operations, made the decision to retire after 17 years with SiriusXM Canada. "John was an integral part of the launch and success of this business and brought his passion, leadership and drive to every stage of SiriusXM's evolution," said Redmond. "A revered member of the broadcast industry, we wish him the absolute best in his retirement."

