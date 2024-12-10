Michel Gagnon Receives 2024 Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Ivan Zinger, Correctional Investigator of Canada, is very pleased to announce that Michel Gagnon is the 2024 recipient of the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award.

"Mr. Gagnon's significant contributions to promoting humane corrections are demonstrative of his steadfast and career-long commitment to fostering safer communities for all," said Dr. Zinger. "Through his tireless and dedicated efforts, Mr. Gagnon has supported the successful reintegration of countless incarcerated individuals back into the community. His inspirational leadership has been particularly instrumental in addressing the needs of aging and elderly prisoners and parolees, as well as those serving life sentences. I am absolutely delighted to recognize Mr. Michel Gagnon as this year's recipient of the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award."

For more than 30 years, Mr. Gagnon served as Executive Director of Maison Cross Roads in Montréal, Quebec, a not-for-profit community-based organization that provides social and community reintegration programs and services to men and women who come into conflict with the law. Recognizing the growing and unique needs of the aging correctional population, Mr. Gagnon has devoted much of his career to designing and implementing numerous support services, including those for elderly men involved in the criminal justice system, such as Service Oxygèn in Quebec, and spearheaded numerous initiatives for in-reach and out-reach services for men and women serving life sentences, such as the LifeLine program.

Mr. Gagnon's contributions to various social justice initiatives have also included the promotion and implementation of evidence-based strategies and programs. Through hands-on training of community workers, Mr. Gagnon has continuously worked to increase broader collaboration, enhance dialogue, challenge entrenched attitudes, and improve conditions for those who are justice-involved.

The Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award was established in honour of Mr. Ed McIsaac, who served as Executive Director of the Office of the Correctional Investigator for 18 years. Each recipient of the award receives a reproduction of a sculpture by Ms. Audrey Greyeyes, a Cree artist from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, entitled Medicine Man. The award symbolizes wisdom, clarity of thought, and leadership. A virtual ceremony will take place, hosted by the Office. Presented annually since 2009, there have been 15 other recipients of the award.

Details on nomination procedures for the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award are available on the Office's website.

SOURCE Office of the Correctional Investigator

For more information, please contact: Ms. Monette Maillet, Executive Director, [email protected], 613-791-0170