Canada shoppers now have a new way to save, offering exclusive perks, birthday surprises, and more value when they shop

Michaels is introducing an upgraded loyalty program in Canada.

The program features three tiers -- Red, Gold, and Platinum -- designed to reward every level of creativity and celebration.

All members will receive perks like birthday discounts, and those in the Gold and Platinum tiers will unlock Everyday Perks, providing even deeper daily savings.

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with the launch of a revamped loyalty program in Canada, making it easier and more rewarding than ever for customers to create and celebrate what they love. Customers now have access to unique benefits and a tiered rewards system, designed to give them more back on every project, party, and purchase.

Michaels® Rewards Program Launches Brand-New Benefits in Canada

"Bringing an upgraded loyalty program to Canada is a significant milestone in our mission to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration everywhere we serve," said Derek Schweitzer, Senior Vice President, Stores (Canada) at Michaels. "The brand-new benefits provide our Canadian customers with the exclusive value and perks they've been waiting for, making it easier than ever to create and celebrate what they love."

Create More, Earn More

The more customers shop and engage, the more they unlock. Michaels' new program features include three defined tiers designed to reward every level of creativity:

Red members earn 3% in rewards on their purchases when they join

Gold members earn 6% in rewards on their purchases after $300 in annual spend

Platinum members earn 9% in rewards on their purchases after $1,000 in annual spend

Each tier builds on the last, stacking on more rewards, exclusive access, and elevated recognition, including tiered birthday discounts for every member (15% for Red, 20% for Gold, and 25% for Platinum). Gold and Platinum members will also enjoy extras like:

Everyday Perks – tier-based coupons for any one regular-priced item that can be used every day (35% for Gold, 40% for Platinum)

Exclusive first looks at select new products and events

A complimentary Michaels tote bag just for Platinum members

To sign up to become a Michaels Rewards member, see a Team Member in-store or visit michaels.ca/rewards.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, Michaels operates over 1,300 stores across 49 U.S. states and Canada, including 138 stores across all 10 Canadian provinces. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the premier destination for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.ca.

Media Contact

Kim Kornfeld

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.