From a $29 all-in-one professional framing service to standalone high-quality prints, Canadians can now instantly transform digital photos into tangible keepsakes and seasonal gifts in 10 minutes or less

Michaels' 10-Minute Custom Framing is now available in all Canadian stores, offering a fast, affordable, and accessible way to convert digital photos into a professionally framed and gift-ready keepsake for only $29 CAD - all in 10 minutes or less.

New seasonal enhancements are now offered as part of 10-Minute Custom Framing, featuring interactive "color-in" mat designs for holidays and occasions like Father's Day, designed for the littlest creators to personalize.

Standalone photo printing is now available in all Canadian stores, allowing customers to print high-quality photos directly from their phones in minutes.

With this launch, 10-Minute Custom Framing is offered at all stores across North America.

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration in Canada with the launch of 10-Minute Custom Framing, an ultra-fast, personalized in-store service that transforms digital memories into gift-ready keepsakes – all for $29 CAD and in just 10 minutes or less.

Now available in all Canadian stores, the new service allows customers to upload a photo directly from their phone, choose a frame with the help of a Michaels framing expert, and leave with a printed, framed and gift-boxed memory at rapid speed and at an incredible value.

Michaels® Debuts 10-Minute Custom Framing in Canada, Launching New Suite of Instant In-Store Photo Services

Frame Your Memory in 3 Simple Steps

Select : Upload any photo straight from your phone in-store by scanning a QR code.

: Upload any photo straight from your phone in-store by scanning a QR code. Design : Choose from two frame sizes (8x8 or 8x10) and four frame finishes (Black, White, Brown, or Natural), with the option for a mat board.

: Choose from two frame sizes (8x8 or 8x10) and four frame finishes (Black, White, Brown, or Natural), with the option for a mat board. Collect: Leave with a printed, professionally framed, and gift-boxed keepsake in 10 minutes or less.

Seasonal Enhancements Add a Personal Touch

The 10-Minute Custom Framing service includes new seasonal enhancements designed to give customers even more ways to get creative. This includes interactive "color-in" DIY design mats for holidays and occasions like Father's Day, which allow kids to hand-color the mats, turning a framed photo into a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

A New Way to Print and Frame

The addition of in-store photo printing makes Michaels the ultimate destination for instant, high-quality photo gifts. By simply scanning a QR code, customers can upload images from their camera roll and choose their preferred service:

10-Minute Custom Framing: A professional, all-in-one $29 CAD service including the print, custom frame, and gift box.

A professional, all-in-one $29 CAD service including the print, custom frame, and gift box. Print Only: High-quality "fine art" prints available in four sizes – 4x4, 5x7, 8x8, or 8x10--perfect for pairing with any of the ready-made frames found at Michaels.

"We are thrilled to officially bring 10-Minute Custom Framing and instant photo printing to our Canadian customers," said Derek Schweitzer, Senior Vice President, Stores (Canada) at Michaels. "With Mother's Day, graduations, and wedding season just around the corner, this expansion is another way we are showing up for our customers with innovative, high-value services. We are continuing our transformation into the ultimate destination for all things creativity and celebration, and this launch makes it easier than ever to turn life's milestones and everyday moments into lasting memories."

With this launch, Michaels' 10-Minute Custom Framing and in-store photo printing are now available at all stores across North America. To learn more and find a participating Michaels store near you, visit www.michaels.ca.

The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, Michaels operates over 1,300 stores across 49 U.S. states and Canada, including 138 stores across all 10 Canadian provinces. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the premier destination for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.ca.

Media Contact

Kim Kornfeld

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.