TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Michaels continues to fuel the joy of creating and celebrating with the debut of two new in-store experiences: The Knit & Sew Shop and The Party Shop at Michaels. Now in-stores chainwide, both concepts feature expanded assortments and enhanced services across yarn, sewing, party supplies, and balloons.

Michaels® Debuts The Knit & Sew Shop and The Party Shop in all Stores across Canada (CNW Group/The Michaels Companies, Inc.)

Building on the expansion of party offerings and the acquisition of the intellectual property and private label brands of JOANN® earlier this year, both dedicated shop-in-shops reflect ongoing progress and relentless commitment as Michaels continues to respond to new opportunities to better serve both existing and new customers.

"The launch of The Knit & Sew Shop and The Party Shop at Michaels is a transformative step forward on our mission to become the go-to destination for fueling creativity and celebration," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer at Michaels. "We are proud to offer an unmatched experience for creating and celebrating through our expansive product assortments, enhanced services, lower price points, and seamless in-store and online shopping options."

The Knit & Sew Shop at Michaels

Now available in 138 stores across Canada, The Knit & Sew Shop offers a curated assortment of threads, sewing notions, and yarn. The selection includes beloved brands, like customer favourite, Big Twist®, which hits shelves at the end of October, providing everything creators need to inspire and bring their next project to life, all in one place.

Sewing & Yarn: Michaels has increased in-store space for sewing and yarn assortments and is actively expanding its yarn selection by 25 per cent this year to meet strong customer demand. Hundreds of new skeins are being added, including new brands and other well-known customer favourites. Michaels has also welcomed sought-after Gütermann® threads to aisles and online, as well as new sewing machines from Singer and Brother, sewing notions, beginner needle-crafting kits, and more.

The Party Shop at Michaels

From custom balloon bundles and convenient grab-and-go options to a wide assortment of party supplies, The Party Shop at Michaels makes Michaels the ultimate celebration destination. Michaels has expanded its party space in every store to accommodate 700 new products – from DIY balloon arch kits and tableware to themed paper goods and accessories. Each store also features a dedicated Balloon Bar, offering an assortment of latex and foil balloons, as well as customizable balloons for every occasion and theme.

Across the new party assortment, customers will find incredible value, with party supplies starting at $2.99. Shoppers will also find a selection of exclusive themes like western-inspired rodeo, playful bows, elegant milestone birthdays, and classics like a blue gingham line that puts a modern twist on nostalgic celebrations.

More Ways to Celebrate, for Less

Michaels is making celebrations more accessible than ever with a major price cut on in-store birthday parties—reduced from $299 to a new starting price of $149. The lower price, plus easy online booking, make it easier and more affordable for parents to host creative, stress-free celebrations for their kids. All parties include a guided craft project led by a dedicated Party Captain and a collection of exciting themes from which to choose. So far this year, Michaels has hosted over 4,200 birthday parties, fueling the joy of creativity and celebration for more than 36,000 kids.

For more information, head to your nearest Michaels store or visit Michaels.ca.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973, Michaels is the best place for all things creative.

