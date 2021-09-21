Michael St. Jean Realty Announces The Premiere Collection Marketing Program for Unique Luxury Homes

"With The Premiere Collection, we are able to provide an extra level of marketing power and reach to help market and sell unique homes," says Michael St. Jean. "We understand the nuances of marketing premier homes successfully, and this brand expansion and designation represents our years of experience and commitment to making sure luxury sellers are well-represented by a team that understands their unique position."

Properties that fall under The Premiere Collection umbrella will receive a custom-tailored marketing approach, elevated from our already-incredible marketing programs. This encompasses exceptional service, and powerful, high-impact marketing designed to ensure the unique properties stand out and resonate with the right type of buyer.

Michael St. Jean Realty is also a member of the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing and has received the Million Dollar Guild designation, which is only obtained by agents who sell multi-million dollar homes.

The Premiere Collection listings are also eligible to be featured across a range of luxury-focused publications including The Globe and Mail, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Mansion Global, and more.

