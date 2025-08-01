Michael MacMillan Provides Early Warning Disclosure For Blue Ant Media Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Michael MacMillan, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ant Media Corporation (formerly, Boat Rocker Media Inc.) (the "Company"), announced today that in connection with the closing of the Company's previously-announced reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO"), he has acquired ownership and control, directly and indirectly, over 1,036,798 subordinate voting shares ("SVS") (being 4.7% of the issued and outstanding SVS), 12.5 multiple voting shares of the Company ("MVS") (being all of the issued and outstanding MVS) and 75,000,000 restricted voting shares of the Company ("RVS") (being all of the issued and outstanding RVS).

The RTO was implemented today by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act and involved Blue Ant Media Inc., a privately owned company controlled by Michael MacMillan. Prior to the completion of the RTO, Mr. MacMillan did not hold any securities of the Company.

An early warning report in respect of the Company will be filed by Mr. MacMillan with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report filed by Mr. MacMillan, please contact Madeleine Cohen, telephone: (416) 859-2703.

Mr. MacMillan acquired (i) the SVS and MVS in exchange for the non-voting common shares and special voting shares of Blue Ant Media Inc., respectively, (ii) the RVS at a price of $0.0001 per RVS, in each case, pursuant to the terms of the plan of arrangement. Each MVS carries 5,000,000 votes and each RVS carries 0.1 votes, subject to the terms of the Company's articles. The MVS and RVS were created to allow the Company to comply with certain Canadian ownership requirements under the Broadcasting Act (Canada) and are subject to restrictions on transfer pursuant to the terms of the Company's articles.

The shares were acquired by Mr. MacMillan for investment purposes. Mr. MacMillan may further purchase, hold, vote, trade, dispose or otherwise deal in the securities of the Company, in such manner as he deems advisable from time to time, subject to applicable laws and the terms of the Company's articles and of the coattail agreement and the voting control agreement between, among others, Mr. MacMillan and the Company, as described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025. A copy of the circular is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

