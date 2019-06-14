Michael Barrett elected Chair of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada Board of Directors

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC) is pleased to announce the election of Michael Barrett as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Barrett is President and Chief Executive Officer of Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. and brings to DPAC 20 years of experience in the dairy industry. Mr. Barrett succeeds Carl Colizza, who served as Chair of the DPAC Board of Directors since March 2017.

