Michael Barrett elected Chair of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada Board of Directors Français
Jun 14, 2019, 06:30 ET
OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC) is pleased to announce the election of Michael Barrett as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Barrett is President and Chief Executive Officer of Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. and brings to DPAC 20 years of experience in the dairy industry. Mr. Barrett succeeds Carl Colizza, who served as Chair of the DPAC Board of Directors since March 2017.
About the Dairy Processors Association of Canada
DPAC is the national industry association representing the public policy and regulatory interests of the Canadian dairy processing industry. DPAC's members represent some of the most recognized brands in Canada and provide work to over 23,000 Canadians, contributing over $17 billion to the national economy annually.
SOURCE Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC)
For further information: Ciana Van Dusen, Dairy Processors Association of Canada, cvandusen@dpac-atlc.ca, 613-232-7242 x102
Share this article