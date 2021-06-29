Mich Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

CSE – MICH

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 8,875,600 common shares (the "Shares") at an issue price of $0.25 per Share for total gross proceeds of $2,218,900. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for corporate and general working capital purposes.

Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period until October 30, 2021.

The securities being offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy and of the securities in the United States.

On behalf of Mich Resources Ltd.

"Mark T. Brown"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Szascha Lim, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Tel: 604.609.6110