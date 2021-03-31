Mich Resources Announces Appointment of Additional Director

CSE – MICH

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") announces that Szascha Lim, the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed as a director of Mich Resources Ltd. All existing directors will remain on the Board. In connection with this appointment, Ms. Lim has been granted 50,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.27 per share, exercisable for a period of 10 years, subject to CSE approval.

