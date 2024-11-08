Mia Bella Ignites the Dance Floor with New Single "Just Wanna Dance"

Download Image Assets HERE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Rising pop sensation and actor, Mia Bella, is releasing her highly anticipated new single, "Just Wanna Dance."

"The song 'Just Wanna Dance' is all about letting go and living in the moment," states Mia Bella. "We wanted to create something fun and carefree that makes people feel good and reminds them to enjoy the little things—like dancing, wherever they are. Whether it's in your kitchen, on the street, or under the stars, this song is about embracing the joy of the moment and just having fun."

Following the release of her debut song "Knots" in 2023, Mia Bella, a young Canadian rising star, returns with a pop anthem showcasing an upbeat, infectious, 80's inspired song. The single promises to get everyone on their feet, living for the moment, and dancing until the break of dawn as it delivers an electrifying blend of pop beats and playful lyrics, capturing the exhilarating freedom of dance. Mia's smooth vocals guide listeners through a night of joy with lines like, "Dance in the kitchen, dance in the street," bringing the song's empowering energy to life. Its catchy hooks, irresistible melodies and retro vibe will ensure it'll be on repeat.

Mia actively performs across British Columbia, including a recent tour opening for the Mini Pop Kids. With "Just Wanna Dance" marking the start of an exciting new chapter, Mia continues her journey with more new music on the way for fans to anticipate. As a passionate advocate for anti-bullying Mia promotes positive messages for teens and tweens as she completes the finishing touches on her upcoming third single titled, "Rise up (Tragic)," a song which explores resilience and overcoming challenges.

Mia will also be singing the national anthem at this year's Grey Cup Kick-Off Party in Vancouver, sharing her voice with fans on a national stage.

"Just Wanna Dance" is available now on Apple Music and Spotify and fans can find her music on all major streaming platforms.

About Mia Bella:

Mia Bella is a multi-talented performer from Vancouver, BC, rapidly emerging as a rising star in the entertainment world. In addition to her captivating acting roles in YTV and BBC's "Popularity Papers" and Disney's "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables," Mia's breakout single, "Knots," captivated audiences with its emotional depth, setting the stage to further showcase her versatility as an artist. Mia has earned a Canadian Screen Award and a Leo Award nomination for her work in "Popularity Papers" and a Leo Award nomination for her work in "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables."

