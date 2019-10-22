Mi Property Portal announces a free rental listing suite with free tenant screening

Unlimited rental listings Online rental application CRM to manage rental leads Tenant screening

"This is a great tool which will significantly facilitate rental listing management for Canadian landlords, property managers and management companies," said Jahangir Alam, CEO at Mi Property Portal. "They will save a lot of time and money."

Many websites charge just to list a single rental listing. However, Mi Property portal allows you to add an unlimited number of rental properties and keep them on the market for as long as you need. Rental listings can be shared with different social media.

Prospective tenants can easily search vacancy listings at mipprental.com and apply online. As the application comes through, the software notifies property admin and stores all the rental applications in the CRM.

Property admin can then start reviewing the application and send screening requests to prospective tenants. Once the application is submitted by the prospective tenant, it takes about two hours to generate a credit report. Property admin gets notified when the report becomes available on the portal.

This is a distinct offering in the industry which is free for all. Our paid subscription offers rental listing API integration. More details at https://mipropertyportal.com/

About Mi Property Portal:

Mi Property Portal is a Toronto, Canada based software development company founded in 2016. It is specialized in software development for the property management industry. Its signature product Mi Property Portal is one of the best-valued software platforms available for the Canadian residential property management industry and comes at a very affordable price. It is easy to use, visually appealing, cloud-based and built according to the Canadian residential tenancy regulations. More information can be found at www.mipropertyportal.com. Feel free to connect with us!

For further information: Intisar Salam (Saiman), Business Associate, Email:saiman@mipropertyportal.com