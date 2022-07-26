Mi'kmaq artists invited to submit proposal for Acadia University's Indigenous Centre, Welkaqnik

WOLFVILLE, NS , July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Acadia University is inviting proposals from Mi'kmaq artists for a logo treatment for its Indigenous Centre, Welkaqnik (meaning 'a place of good feeling'). The logo is intended to honour Acadia University's place in Mi'kma'ki, Indigenous students, and alumni.

The development of a new logo for Welkaqnik aims to work with Indigenous artists to increase Mi'kmaq cultural presence university and community-wide, creating a visual representation for Acadia and its students. An external panel of Mi'kmaq representatives, Indigenous students, and staff will review proposals and select the artist to develop the logo treatment for Welkaqnik.

"As a post-secondary institution with a diverse population, we are committed to taking action to advance reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous nations," said Dr. Peter Ricketts, President and Vice-Chancellor, Acadia University. "With the design of a logo for Welkaqnik by a Mi'kmaq artist, we are making a conscious effort to bring Indigenous culture into the fabric of our campus and create a more welcoming space for Indigenous students, scholars, employees, and community members."

As part of their Decolonization Strategy, Acadia has implemented changes, such as observing The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday and implementing Indigenous-specific supports like hiring Mi'kmaw Elder Dr. Joe Michael as Elder-in-residence on campus, developing Welkaqnik, an Indigenous Students Resource Centre, and supporting an Indigenous Student Society on campus.

How to submit a proposal:

Artists are to submit their proposals by 11:59 PM AST, Monday, August 15, 2022, with the winner being notified Monday, August 22.

Submissions must include information about the artist and what inspires their design work (250 word maximum), examples of previous design work that reflect them as an artist, and a creative brief including initial thoughts and approach to the logo treatment and timeline to develop logo treatment.

The selected artist will design and deliver a logo treatment and brand guidelines to Acadia by Monday, September 12. Learn more here.

