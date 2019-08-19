MgO Systems Announces New Vice President, Business Development and New Advisory Board

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - MgO Systems Ltd., a rapidly growing North American leader in prefabricated construction technologies and magnesium oxide based engineered wall systems (C3 Engineered Wall System™), is pleased to announce the promotion of Trish Josephs to the role of Vice President, Business Development. At the same time MgO Systems is also pleased to announce the creation of the company's first Advisory Board and welcome five individuals to the Advisory Board with diverse and varied backgrounds.

Ms. Patricia (Trish) Josephs, who joined the MgO Team in March 2019 with responsibilities for global business development has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development recognizing her accomplishments and commitment to our growing team and growing list of clients. Ms. Josephs has extensive experience in both technical and business development roles with high growth technology companies and across the healthcare sector. Trish will oversee the business development team and our growing list of clients in the Cannabis, Life-science and Healthcare industries. Prior to joining MgO Trish was the Vice President of Terra Life Sciences where, as Vice President, she was responsible for the creation of ground-breaking Neuroscience partnerships with world-renowned researchers. She was also instrumental in catalyzing the Alberta Cannabis Research and Innovation Network. Trish will also be responsible for government relations and contribute to strategic development.

MgO Systems is also pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to support and contribute to our next phase of growth. Our five Advisory Board members each have diverse backgrounds with a wealth of experience in related industries including technology, construction, finance, law, property development, materials science and innovative building technologies.

Todd McKay, Founder and CEO, commented "We are very pleased that Ms. Vicki Knott, Mr. Craig Dickie, Mr. Ken McKinnon, Mr. Eric Muller and Mr. David Silburn have accepted our invitation to join our newly formed Advisory Board and join us on this journey to truly change the way we build and introduce our safer building technologies throughout North America. Their commitment to support our innovation and provide critical guidance will be invaluable to our growing team."

Vicki Knott is the current CEO and Founder of CRUX OCM a company that provides software to enable autonomous control room operations for pipelines and midstream facilities. Vicki comes from an operational background at TransCanada Pipelines where she worked in commercial operations, process control engineering, and most importantly, spent significant time in the control room. She is a chemical engineer with a special interest in system wide operations and control. She sees midstream assets as a single operational process to be optimized in real time by providing the control room operators with the best tools possible. Her chemical engineering background, along with her entrepreneurial drive and experience as Founder of CRUX OCM will be an important asset to MgO Systems through our next stage of growth.

Craig Dickie is the Executive Vice President of Planning and Development, Canada at Walton Global Investments Ltd. Starting his career as a civil engineering consultant, Craig worked his way up gaining experience with everything from design and drafting of engineering and construction drawings to managing a wide range of professionals in planning, marketing, finance and legal. He has led these multi‐discipline teams through various stages of land development for projects in both Alberta and Ontario including growth management analyses, entitlements, regulatory approvals and construction. His knowledge and expertise to prepare, implement and execute strategic plans for land assets, residential communities and industrial projects is providing MgO critical insight into the challenges and opportunities for many of our prospective clients.

Ken McKinnon is a senior executive at Citrus Capital Partners. As a director, his skills in corporate governance, business strategy and financial insight, have assisted various management teams in substantial high growth environments. Mr. McKinnon is the Past President of the University of Calgary Alumni Association. He recently stepped down as a member of the Board of Governors of the University of Calgary, where he sat on various Committees including Vice-Chair of the HR and Governance and Chair of Budget and as a member of the Management Advisory Committee of the Haskayne School of Business. Mr. McKinnon's experience with Citrus Capital Partners has already proved invaluable to MgO Systems with respect to our growth strategy in both Canada and the United States.

Eric Muller is a recently retired Technical Sales Manager at Baymag Inc., one of the worlds leading manufacturers of high-grade magnesium oxide based on one of the purest crystalline magnesite deposits ever discovered. During his accomplished career at Baymag he was involved with the usage of magnesium oxide in water treatment, cements, wall boards, pulp and paper, fertilizer production and environmental/ reclamation. He has over 30 years of experience as a technical salesperson throughout Canada and the United States along with his technical background working with magnesium oxide and the various applications for a diverse range of clients throughout North America. His new role with E & C Water and Process Solutions providing consulting services to water treatment facilities and operators will help him utilize his unique industry experience along with his support of MgO Systems.

David Silburn is the Associate Director of Sustainable Operations at SAIT. With over 20 years of experience in innovative sustainable design and construction, David often acts as architect, technical consultant, business development officer, construction consultant and specialist on deep-energy efficiency, net-zero energy and building-integrated, renewable energy projects. With a keen eye towards research innovation and best business practice, David has worked with researchers, designers, engineers, trades and well over 300 industry partners to either improve or create over 450 new or existing technologies, products, prototypes and high-performance buildings. David now leads these initiatives institutionally, ensuring that energy and sustainability best practices are implemented across primary building operations, campus development living laboratories, onsite power generation and sustainable engagement for faculty and students alike. David's commitment to building high performance buildings and changing the antiquated construction industry is perfectly aligned with MgO Systems mission to build faster, stronger and safer.

About MgO Systems

MgO Systems develops and manufactures technologically-advanced building solutions for commercial, residential, education, hospitality and healthcare applications. Compared to conventional construction methods and products, MgO's proprietary C3 Engineered Wall System™ provides superior fire rating, water & mold resistance, insulation value and acoustic performance – all with a pre-fabricated solution that is efficient, cost-effective, healthy and sustainable.

For too long, the buildings in which we live, work, heal, and play, have been built to minimum standards, affecting safety, quality, health and sustainability. It's time for change.

