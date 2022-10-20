MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings and schedules date for penalty hearing in the matter of Azhar Batla

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Azhar Ahmad Batla (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated February 10, 2022 ( "Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, the misconduct portion of this proceeding was held on October 11-12, 2022 before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. The Hearing Panel found that the two allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing against the Respondent had been established.

A penalty hearing will take place electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on November 18, 2022 commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The proceeding will continue to be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario are.

