MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings against John Elwood

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of John David Elwood ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated June 7, 2019.

The misconduct phase of this disciplinary proceeding was held October 24-25, 2019 and December 4, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. The Hearing Panel has found that the three allegations concerning the Respondent set out in the Notice of Hearing have been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel has made the following findings of misconduct against the Respondent:

Allegation #1 : Between September 2012 and April 2017, the Respondent borrowed $16,000 from a client thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with the client that gave rise to an actual or potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or to the client in writing and failed to otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2, and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between September 2013 and January 2017, the Respondent misled the Member by providing false responses to Member questionnaires, thereby interfering with the Member's ability to supervise the Respondent, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between about February 2016 and April 2017, the Respondent failed to report that he had been named a defendant in a civil claim related to borrowing money from a client, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.4(b) and 2.1.1 and section 4 of MFDA Policy No. 6.

The Hearing Panel advised that it will issue written reasons for its decision as to misconduct in due course. Submissions with respect to penalty will take place on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business from a branch office located in the Toronto area.

