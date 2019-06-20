MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Sonia Padilla

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 18, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on May 30, 2019 in the matter of Sonia Padilla ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine of $15,000 , payable in installments as follows:

, payable in installments as follows: $10,000 upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

$1,000 on or before June 28, 2019 ;

on or before ;

$1,000 on or before July 31, 2019 ;

on or before ;

$1,000 on or before August 30, 2019 ;

on or before ;

$1,000 on or before September 30, 2019 ;

on or before ;

$1,000 on or before October 31, 2019 ;

on or before ; has paid costs of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, ctoth@mfda.ca

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

