MFDA apply for review of MFDA Hearing Panel decision in respect of Omar Enrique Rojas Diaz

TORONTO, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons on January 29, 2021, in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario on December 14, 2020, in the matter of Omar Enrique Rojas Diaz (also known as Omar Rojas). A copy of the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

On March 2, 2021, the MFDA applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's decision, pursuant to sections 21.7 and 8 of the Securities Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. S.5, as amended. A copy of the OSC's Notice of Hearing in this matter is available on the OSC website here.

The review hearing will be held on August 12, 2021 at 10:00 (Eastern), by videoconference at the offices of the OSC, located at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website

